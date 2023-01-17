Edward P. Lyons, 80, of Quincy, passed away January 16, 2023.

Loving husband of the late Maureen (McCarthy). Cherished father of Donna Welch and her husband Michael of Quincy, Debra Weare of Lexington, SC, Edward Lyons Jr. and his wife Karen of Bethlehem, PA, and Michael and his wife Anne of Apex, NC. Brother of Elizabeth Lyons of Quincy. Loving grandfather of 6 and 5 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 4:00-8:00pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel. Edward will be laid to rest with his wife Maureen at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy. For more information or to leave a condolence message to Ed’s family please visit HamelLydon.com.