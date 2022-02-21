Edward T. ‘Eddie’ Cochrane, 59

Edward T. “Eddie” Cochrane, age 59, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at his father’s home, in the comfort of his loving family.

Edward was born in Boston, raised in Quincy, and was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1981. He lived in Quincy all his life.

He was the well-known owner and operator of Rag’s Tavern and the Alumni in Quincy Point. He was also the owner of the former S6 in Quincy Center for over ten years, which was named after his late brother Jamie’s call sign. Previously, he was a former partner of the Braintree Brewhouse and the Alumni Weymouth.

Eddie was a longtime, proud member of the Tunnel Workers Union, Local 88.

He loved the ocean and fishing for “stripers” and lobstering.

He was a member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks.

Most of all, Eddie was dedicated to his family and friends, especially his cherished daughter and grandson.

Devoted father of Corinna K. Cochrane of Quincy and loving grandfather of Cole.

Beloved son of Edward H. Cochrane of Quincy and the late Elaine (Keefe) Cochrane.

Dear brother of Thomas J. Cochrane and Sandra Martinez of Quincy, Judi Borowski and her husband Kevin of Warwick, R.I., and the late James M. “Jamie” Cochrane, Q.P.D. and his late wife Maria.

Much loved uncle of Jack, Rekelle and Joe Cochrane.

Dear friend of Katherine Thomson.

Eddie is also survived by many cousins, and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, February 24, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, February 25, at 10 a.m. The Archdiocese of Boston requires a mask or face covering be worn in church. Interment private.

For those who wish, donations in Edward’s memory may be made to the Officer Jamie Cochrane Memorial Scholarship Fund for deserving Quincy students, c/o Eastern Bank, 63 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

