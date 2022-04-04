Edward T. Hester

Edward Thomas Hester of Quincy died March 31, 2022.

Ed adored his family and was an excellent husband, father, and papa. Originally from the South Side of Chicago, he was a proud alumn of Mt Carmel High School. He was a devoted sports fan and loved watching all of the Boston teams, was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, bird watching, and in his younger days playing tennis, running, and bike riding. He was a US Army veteran stationed in Germany and worked at State Street for many years as a computer programmer, as well at MIT. Ed was a great storyteller who was a compassionate, trustworthy, and strong willed man. He was smart and had a witty, dry sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Son of the late Patrick and Mary (Hughes) Hester. Beloved husband of 45 years to the late Janet (Morgan) Hester. Cherished father of Kathleen Pinder and her husband Aly of Quincy. Loving brother of the late John and James Hester. Devoted “Papa” of Trey and Evelyn Hester Pinder. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral home service will be celebrated on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ed may be made to Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.

