Edward T. Magee, 84

Edward T. Magee, age 84, of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle against depression and type 2 diabetes.

Edward was born in Cambridge, to the late John H. and Edna L. (Marquedant) Magee. His parents relocated to Houghs Neck in Quincy, and he was a graduate of Quincy High School. He lived in Randolph for seven years, previously in Quincy for most of his life.

Out of high school, Edward enlisted in the United States Army, Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., and served in Paris, France, during the late 1950s. He came back and married his first love, Janice M. Clifford, daughter of the late Freeman and Margaret Clifford, on October 6, 1962 at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Quincy. Eddie worked as a plumber for the Plumber’s Union Local 12 for over forty-five years.

Eddie was a member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks and was a true Boston Bruins, Red Sox, Celtics, and New England Patriots fan! He loved traveling adventures with his family on the Boston islands by boat and in North Conway, N.H. for visits with good friends during the hot summers. He was known for his jovial personality, perfect Elvis singing, and good looks, and he could not resist fostering a stray dog.

Beloved husband for sixty-one years of Janice M. (Clifford) Magee.

Devoted and loving father of Cheryl A. Davis of Brockton, Stephen E. Magee and his spouse William Russell of Berkley, Kerri L. Labarre and her husband Edward of Pembroke, Darlene M. Magee of Randolph, and Edward T. Magee, Jr. of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of Alicia, Sarah, Alexis, Trevor, Mary, and Russell.

Great grandfather of Nathan and Milo.

The youngest of three siblings, he was the dear brother of Dolores J. Suntheimer and John W. “Jack” Magee.

Edward is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, October 17, at 11 a.m. Military honors to follow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 10 – 11 a.m. Cremation to follow services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.