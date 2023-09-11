Edward W. Kenney, 70

Edward W. Kenney, age 70, a native of Houghs Neck, Quincy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, after battling neurological problems for many years. He was affectionately known as “Eddie”.

Born to Edward P. and Mildred Kemp Kenney, Eddie graduated from Quincy High/Vocational School with plans to pursue a career in plumbing. He worked for several plumbing companies before finding pride and contentment as a plumber for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts court system. He was known for generosity, often assisting friends and family with plumbing projects.

After retiring, Eddie and his wife Cathy moved to Florida. Following Cathy’s passing in 2019, Eddie returned to Quincy, where he spent his remaining years.

In his leisure time, Eddie was highly active. When he wasn’t helping loved ones, he enjoyed frequent trips to his favorite destination, Vermont, for downhill skiing. During the summer, he relished diving for lobsters with his buddy DJ Davis and playing golf with his brother Mike and friends. Eddie was a passionate sports fan, avidly following Boston teams, usually with his brothers and friends, while enjoying his favorite brew!

Eddie possessed an infectious sense of humor and a generous spirit that could light up a room. He was a great friend, an even better brother, and an exceptionally hard worker. All those who had the pleasure of knowing him will deeply feel his absence.

Eddie was the beloved husband of the late Catherine “Cathy” Tuffy Kenney, whom he married in 1978. He was the loving father of Patrick Kenney, a native of Brockton. Eddie was also the cherished brother of the late Michael “Mike” Kenney, survived by his wife Louise of Rutland, VT, and Richard “Dick” Kenney, and his partner Lisa Bois of Houghs Neck, Quincy, and Patricia “Patty” Lambert and her late husband Kevin of Wallingford, VT. He was also a loving brother-in-law to James Tuffy, his wife Kathy, sister-in-law Elaine Lantz, and Colleen Peterson and her husband Walter. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive Eddie.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 30th, at 10 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Massachusetts Humane Society, P.O. Box 850177 Braintree, MA 02185-0177.

Arrangements are under the direction of Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.