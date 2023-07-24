Edwin ‘Eddie’ Miller, 74

Edwin “Eddie” Miller of Weymouth passed away on July 21, 2023 at the age of 74. He leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Joyce; and two sons, Brian and his wife Taryn and their two sons Myles and Max; and Scott and his wife Danielle and their two sons Thomas and Luke.

Eddie was a true family man, spending many special vacations, birthday parties, and so much more with them. He loved them all so dearly and his family all loved their “Papa.”

Eddie grew up in the Wollaston neighborhood of Quincy and went to North Quincy High School. While there, he excelled in sports, especially baseball and his favorite- basketball. As the point guard, he was team leader and captain. He went on to Boston State college where he also became the team leader and captain on the basketball team. After college, he returned to Quincy, becoming a physical education teacher and basketball coach. He loved all his students, but really loved his players. He taught them not only about basketball, but how to succeed in life.

After many years in Quincy he became the Athletic Director and basketball coach at Marshfield High School. He stayed in Marshfield for over a decade. Eddie loved the time he spent there. The great players, coaches, teachers, principals, etc. in Marshfield became lifelong friends. Marshfield held a special place in his heart, but deep down he was a Quincy boy, so he moved back to become the Athletic Director. He finished his career there in 2006.

Ed and Joyce raised their two sons in Hingham, where they lived for 25 years. Beyond his job as a teacher and high school coach and Athletic Director, he coached every team his boys played on, meeting some wonderful people along the way there.

The Legends Golf and Country Club in Fort Myers, FL was also a special spot for Eddie and Joyce. They spent 17 winters there golfing and making memories with great friends.

Eddie was a member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks and Furnace Brook Country Club for over 50 years. He was also a basketball referee and member of IAABO Board 54. Ed and his partner Bob Fisher ran the MVP School of Basketball summer camp at Bentley University for 30 years. Ed is a member of the North Quincy High School basketball Hall of Fame, the UMASS basketball Hall of Fame and the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

Eddie had such a positive influence on everyone who met him. He had a wide circle of friends, each with their own memories of times they spent with Ed. He truly loved teaching and coaching all of his students and players. He was a great man, generous with his time, always giving out his wise advice on how to live life to its fullest. He touched so many lives and will be lovingly remembered by all.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday July 30, 2023 from 1-4pm in the Keohane Funeral Home ,785 Hancock Street, Quincy. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday July 31, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Eddie may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.