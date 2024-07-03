Edwin R. ‘Ted’ Naser, 94

Edwin R. “Ted” Naser, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. He was 94.

He was the youngest of four born in Dorchester to Sara A. (Saccoache) and Ernest S. Nassar and raised in Quincy after moving there at a young age. He graduated from North Quincy High School where he swam, did the high jump, and pole vaulted, going on to serve in the United States Air Force as a plane and jet engine mechanic. After serving, he worked in aluminum siding, roofing, owned a pool hall, became a real estate broker, and eventually went to culinary school. Ted was rooted in the restaurant industry. His maternal grandfather was a cook, his parents owned and operated Power’s Clams on Wollaston Beach and a summer concession stand at Paragon Park. Ted grew up serving customers and cooking at these family businesses including his own restaurant and several owned by his brother.

Ted was an integral member of the community. He was a Past Commander of the Milton American Legion Post 114, where for the last 15 or more years served as both Chaplain and Finance Officer; an honorary member of the Morrisette American Legion Post 294; a Life Member of 66 years and Past Exalted Ruler of the Quincy Lodge of Elks 943; a member of the Braintree Moose Lodge 413; and a member of Disabled American Veterans Boston Chapter 3, as well as several other organizations. Ted was a humble volunteer, grill master, and active participant in too many committees to name.

A project near and dear to Ted’s heart was bringing a Lone Sailor statue to his City of Quincy. He and his brother Bob embarked on this effort many years ago. After his beloved brother passed away in 2018, Ted continued this important work. While the Naser brothers did not live long enough to witness the unveiling of the Lone Sailor monument, their efforts and persistence are a legacy that will live on for generations through those who visit and reflect at the statue.

He treasured traveling with his brother to Las Vegas, Paris, Monaco, and Beirut and going on cruises with extended family. He loved going to Florida and throughout New England with his nephew. Cherished moments were made in Bermuda with his wife Eleanor and in California, Canada, and all along the eastern seaboard with his family.

Ted met Eleanor (McGrath) Naser at the Fox & Hounds in Quincy during the 1960s; they married in 1968. They traveled, cooked, dined-out, took long drives, and hunted for antiques together until her passing in 2009. A shared love of cooking and gift for hospitality led them to open The Blue Iris restaurant together. The Nasers were welcoming hosts who truly enjoyed having company, entertaining, and serving Eleanor’s homemade breads or Ted’s famous chili to guests.

Ted’s calm demeanor and reliability were a true north to his family and friends. He had an admirable zest for life and didn’t take anything too seriously – except playing cards. He sang, danced, wore silly hats, loved sports, was a Celtics fan, and appreciated simple things like a cup of tea, a sunset, or watching airplanes. He had an amazing affinity for numbers, a sharp mind and wit but above all else he was kind, respectful, and helpful to those who needed it. He will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.

Beloved husband of 41 years to the late Eleanor (McGrath) Naser. Devoted father to Kellie Skogstrom and her husband John of Maynard, Mark McLaughlin of Worcester, Jane McFarland and her husband Bill of Weymouth, and Karen Staples of Wakefield. Adoring grandfather to Dylan, Kristan, Stephanie, Matthew, Kimberly, Christa, Janel, Amy, and Anthony. Beloved great grandfather, great-great grandfather, uncle, great uncle, and great-great uncle.

Predeceased by his parents, Sara A. Corey and Ernest S. Nassar and his siblings, Shirley “Blossom” Clayton, Bob Naser, and Sally George.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, July 9th from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 10th, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Milton Cemetery, Milton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “Sally Naser Charitable Foundation, Inc.”, a non-profit organization established by the family of Ted’s grandniece to fund pediatric cancer research. Checks can be mailed to the Sally Naser Charitable Foundation, c/o Robert Naser, 339 Washington Street, Suite 203, Dedham, Massachusetts 02026.

In addition, a GoFundMe page for online donations can be found at https://gofund.me/49a2a443.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.