Eileen C. Menz, 75

Eileen C. (Corbin) Menz of Houghs Neck passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at age 75, after a courageous three year battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer.

A lifelong Quincy resident, she grew up in the Merrymount section of Quincy, attended Merrymount Elementary School, Broad Meadows Junior High School, and graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in 1963.

After graduating from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in 1966, Eileen had a 54 year career as a registered nurse, working most recently with Dr. Thomas Kenny at the Carney Hospital (Seton Medical Building) in Dorchester for 27 years. As a young nurse, she began her career at Quincy City Hospital, then went on to be a head nurse at New England Medical Center, and also helped many patients as a private duty nurse. “Mrs. Menz” was also the go-to neighborhood nurse for any of her children’s friends who received scrapes, bruises, or even a broken bone when they were young.

A devout Catholic, she was deeply involved with the church, on the Diaconate Community Board with the Cardinal, in Outreach to Widows of Deacons, and on the parish level as a CCD master teacher. Eileen was an able partner in her husband’s diaconal ministry.

Eileen and her husband led several pilgrimages to the Holy Land, Greece, Turkey, the Vatican/Italy, and to the Passion Play in Germany/Austria. They were also fortunate to enjoy several Bermuda and Caribbean cruises with lifelong friends.

The beloved wife for 52 years of Deacon John R. Menz, Jr. Ret. Lt. QFD, current Chaplain QPD and QFD; Eileen was the loving mother of Christine M. Toler and her husband John, John R. Menz III, QPD and his wife Debra, and James C. Menz, QPD and his wife Heather; devoted grandmother of Kevin, Sydney, Brynn, John IV, Sophia, James, Jr., Peter, Arianna, Hannah, Olivia, Samuel, and Noah; dear sister of Robert J. Corbin and his wife Jean of Scituate, Carol Denning and her husband William of Bartlett, NH, Janet Gorman and her husband Daniel of Quincy, and James Corbin and his wife Janet of Weymouth and FL; and is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and Godchildren; predeceased by her parents James M. and Ruth A. (Myatt) Corbin. Eileen also treasured her many friendships.

Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Friday, February 19th at 11:00AM at Holy Trinity Parish, Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 227 Sea St. Quincy.

The Mass will be live streamed on Facebook using the link below: https://m.facebook.com/holytrinityquincy/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel.

Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen’s memory may be made to Holy Trinity “Accessibility Project,” 227 Sea St., Quincy, MA 02169. The purpose of the project is to improve handicap accessibility, including a new ramp and bathrooms at Holy Trinity Parish (MBS and OLGC).

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.