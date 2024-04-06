Eileen Catherine Kearney, 68

Eileen Catherine (Mogan) Kearney, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. She was 68.

Eileen was born in Boston on November 6, 1955 and was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Ryan) Mogan. She was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School. Following high school, Eileen continued her education and earned her nursing degree. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for Weymouth Healthcare for many years. Eileen retired in 2016 to help care for her brother in Washington State.

Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. “Buddy” Kearney, who died in 2002. She was the devoted mother of Michael P. Kearney of Quincy, Catherine E. Kearney of Quincy, Joseph M. Kearney and his wife Tracey of South Boston, and the late Sean S. Kearney. Eileen was the loving grandmother of eight. She was the dear sister of Joseph Mogan and his wife Donna of Quincy, the late Edward Mogan and his surviving wife Margaret of Andover, the late Paul Mogan, the late James Mogan, and the late Stephen Mogan and his surviving wife Judith of Kent, Washington. Eileen is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, April 12, 2024, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow.

Following cremation, Eileen will be interred privately in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Eileen’s name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

