Eileen Crowley, 86

Eileen (Lee) Crowley, 86 of Quincy, formerly of Milton and Hyde Park, died February 7, 2020.

Born in Killannin, Co., Galway, Ireland, she was the daughter of Tadgh and Nancy Lee. The beloved wife of 61 years of the late Martin J. Crowley. Devoted mother of Donald and his wife Maura of Wrentham, Martin and his wife Cheryl of East Bridgewater, Michael and his wife Kathleen of Norwood, Neil and his wife Diane of West Roxbury and the late John F. Crowley. Loving sister of Maureen Meany of Chestnut Hill, Patsy Kennedy of England, Ann Branczewski of Brockton, Kathleen Walsh and Rodger Lee of Ireland, Ted Lee of England and the late John Joe, Brendan and Redmond Lee. Cherished Nana to Timothy, Catherine, Melissa, Brendan, Erin, Ryan, Katherine and Lillian Crowley. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Eileen was a graduate of the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital School of Nursing and UMass Boston with a bachelor’s degree in social work. She worked a long career with the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health advocating for those who could not do so for themselves, work that she loved.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Burial in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston.