Eileen E. Lynch, 79

Eileen E. (Russell) Lynch, of Duxbury, formerly of Hingham, died peacefully Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Dwyer Home in Weymouth surrounded by her family. She was 79.

Born in Quincy on June 3, 1943, she was a daughter of the late William and Eileen (Scribner) Russell. Eileen was raised in Hull, attended local schools, and graduated from Hull High School. She worked in the Emergency Room at Newton Wellesley Hospital for many years until retirement. Eileen loved her career and the friendships she built while working at Newton Wellesley that continued after retirement.

Eileen will most be remembered for her devotion to her faith, family and shopping. Eileen’s most cherished role in life was that of “Gram”. After retiring Eileen would spend most of her free time with her grandchildren and could always be found in the stands of their sporting events.

Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Edward P. Lynch of Hingham, who died in 1980. She was the devoted mother of Nancy E. Lynch Bergstrom of Duxbury, Kevin P. Lynch and his wife Dawn Marie of Quincy, and the late Michael P. Lynch and his surviving wife Kristeen of Quincy. Eileen poured her heart and soul in the love and caring of her grandchildren, Stephanie Lynch of Duxbury, Kelly Lynch of Quincy, Riley Bergstrom of NYC, Chloe Lynch, Teddy Lynch, Sophie Lynch all of Quincy. She was the loving great grandmother of Michael and Hanna Boyde, both of Plymouth. Eileen was the dear sister of Maureen Russell of Kingston and the late Kathleen Salvaggi. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 4-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Parish, 272 Main St., Kingston, at 10 a.m.

Eileen will be interred privately in St. Paul Cemetery, Hingham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Eileen’s name to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.