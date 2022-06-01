Eileen F. Cavanagh, 61

Eileen Fitzgerald Cavanagh, age 61, passed away, Monday, May 30, 2022, in the comfort of her home in Quincy, surrounded by her four devoted children. Eileen courageously battled co-existing diagnoses of Huntington’s Disease and brain cancer in recent months. She did so with the same unwavering faith and strength that she displayed throughout her life.

Eileen was born in New Britain, Conn. and spent most of her life on the South Shore of Massachusetts. She attended Notre Dame Academy in Hingham and is a proud alumnus of Northeastern University (BSN) and Suffolk University (MPA). Eileen found her passion working within the OBGYN Department of Brigham and Women’s Hospital for over 30 years.

Eileen will be warmly welcomed into eternal life by the love of her life, her late husband Kevin Cavanagh, as well as her best friend and sister, Mary Ellen Nevins. Eileen will also be joining her late parents, Laurence and Patricia Fitzgerald. Eileen will be deeply missed by her loving children: Conor and Cindy of Weymouth, Kerry and Patrick of Boston, Erin and Guillermo of Boston, Sean of Quincy, and her beautiful granddaughter Cassidy. Eileen will also be missed by her many additional communities of loved ones, including her dear nieces and nephews, in-laws, cousins, neighbors, and friends who we consider family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea St., Quincy, on Friday, June 3, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours have been omitted. Eileen’s interment will take place privately. A celebration of Eileen’s life will be held at the Fairview Inn, 133 Ocean Street, Marshfield, at 1 o’clock. All are welcome to attend.

For those who wish, donations in Eileen’s memory may be made to The Huntington’s Disease Society of America, by visiting: https://app.donorview.com/FundRaiser/CampaignInfo?prm=tqITQp5N0w3BYK94HwsDgB1WosiCtMQprdkQ_yrGx2fJMJ-MHmXx2ZGQ8DNYz-ID95O7AnDE0R-1zUQD0mvQFQ_NKHNEzi1X7SqAthLR9N9Vo0i1gJS11nh9luUIblA0RhUJk16VAZ8vLu3fuW2ZMpAam313spH0TOumt52bAIShUj1uaHvg8fMWy06A1j5Tk67rilgdNAoAO6m5Pw3_j6pvwG_nxVIXkum0IVzTS_O1Gf9hY-xYEjeOJiQNo3TN0&fbclid=IwAR2uUyuUsZc7eBx3Ot1ZJXiy94EBW2DmSEzvXShI_0Z0w_bO5luZUR1Ox64

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.