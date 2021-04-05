Eileen F. Desmond, 76

Eileen F. (Howett) Desmond, 76, of Quincy and OFD, passed away March 30, 2021 with her family by her side.

Born and raised in Dorchester to the late Robert and Eileen (Roper) Howett. Eileen was a graduate of Saint Gregory High School and had a career as a medical clerk for a local doctor’s office. An avid sports fan, Eileen supported all her New England teams, most especially the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and the Bruins. Family was of the utmost importance to her. Her love for her husband, sons, and grandchildren always came first.

Beloved wife of Thomas S. Desmond. Loving mother of Thomas Desmond, Jr., of Sharon, Robert Desmond and Brian Desmond, both of Quincy and Scott Desmond of Boston. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Mark, Kevin, Emily, Kaelyn, Ryan, Brody, Elise and Claire. Eileen was predeceased by her grandson Thomas.

Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Wednesday, April 7 from 8:00-9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at St. Gregory’s Church, 2215 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester, MA at 10 AM.

Interment private.