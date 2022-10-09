Eileen J. Morrill, 89

Eileen J. (Crowley) Morrill, age 89, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Marian Manor in South Boston.

Eileen was born in Boston, to the late Robert P. and Mary (Connolly) Crowley. She was raised and educated in Boston’s West End. She lived in South Boston for two years, previously in Quincy, Milton, and Dorchester.

Eileen was a homemaker who was devoted to her family. She was especially proud of her thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, supporting all their many sports, activities, and accomplishments. She always tried her best to make each one feel special in his or her own way.

She was an active longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy where she served as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion.

Eileen regularly played Bingo and enjoyed the companionship of the many friends she made over the years. She also enjoyed listening to music and dancing. She enjoyed going down to Nantasket Beach in the summers to catch the big band groups playing their tunes. She also enjoyed going to the West End reunions and reminiscing with old friends. She will be greatly missed by many.

Beloved wife of the late Ernest C. Morrill, Jr.

Devoted mother of Paul Murphy and his wife Jeannette of Fla., Jeanne Murphy of Plymouth and her late husband Gary Cardinal, Thomas Murphy of Middleboro, Robert Murphy of Norfolk, James Ramsey and his former partner Trysha Ahern of Weymouth, Joan Barker of Medford and her late husband Paul, the late William Murphy, the late John Morrill and his surviving wife Cherie of Taunton.

The last of eight siblings, she was predeceased by Robert Crowley, Marie Crowley, Ruthie Crowley, Lorraine Crowley, William Crowley, Paul Crowley, and Carole Crowley.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, October 9, from 3 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Committal services will be conducted at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, on Wednesday, October 12, at 10 a.m. Those attending should meet directly at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, donations in Eileen’s memory may be made to the Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 200 Ivy Street, Brookline, MA 02446 or to the charity of your choice.

