Eileen M. Burke, 64

Eileen M. Burke, age 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in her home with her family by her side in Houghs Neck after battling pancreatic cancer for almost a year.

She was born Oct. 3, 1955 in Boston, to George and Lorraine Tower. After graduating from Labouré College as class president, with honors and a nursing degree, she continued on to complete her master’s in education at UMass Boston.

She married William (Bill) Burke on Aug. 21, 1976, in Boston. She worked as a professor of exercise science at Quincy College with a passion to engage and educate her students.

Eileen truly lived a blessed life; spending time with family, gardening, and enjoying her 11 grandchildren. Eileen was a strong female role model for many women and girls who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; her 3 children, Aimee Burke, Kate Federico, and Bill Burke Jr., her 5 brothers, George, Joe, Tom, Mike and Paul Tower; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Eileen touched are invited to send donations to the Eileen Burke Memorial Scholarship at gofundme.com/f/eileen-burke-memorial-scholarship in lieu of flowers.

A memorial service will be held at the Gate of Heaven Church in South Boston later this summer due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

Although we can not celebrate her life together in person, we continue to pray and share memories of her through social media knowing she is in heaven looking down on us.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.