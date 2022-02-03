Eileen M. Connell

It is with great sorrow and heartbreak that we announce the passing of our beloved Eileen. Eileen Mary Connell passed away Sunday 1/30/22 at MGH, after her year long battle with liver disease.

She was born on March 19, 1994, to her parents John & Theresa Connell of Quincy, Ma. She leaves behind her loving sister Julie, soulmate Nick Papadopolous, cousins Courtney Nickson and Kyle Bourget, and many family and friends.

Eileen attended St. Ann’s elementary school and then Archbishop Williams High School, class of 2012. After high school, she worked with her Aunt while pursuing a degree in criminal justice. She was a kind, compassionate and interesting person. Eileen had a great passion for animals. She was the best cat mom to her black cat Pookah. In her short life, she traveled to many places including Ireland, California, Florida, Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Canada. Eileen also had a green thumb, she grew and cared for her exotic house plants and tended to her beautiful garden. Eileen’s favorite pastime was watching true crime television and murder mystery shows while working on arts and crafts. Eileen could throw a mean spiral and humored her Dad for many years by playing a quick game of catch in the backyard before Patriot home games to help him determine ‘game conditions.’

Eileen was what some would say was an old soul, as she had an interest in old Hollywood movies and would often surprise her teachers with knowledge of Bob Hope, Myrna Loy and many others.

She was a well-rounded young lady and was very happy and lucky that she had Nick in her life. We will miss her very much as she was one of a kind. Anyone who knew her knows this is not an exaggeration.

We know Eileen is in a happy place now and will shine down upon us with her good spirits.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eileen may be made to Quincy Animal Shelter, PO Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.