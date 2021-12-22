Eileen M. Leahy, 74

Eileen M. Leahy, age 74, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the comfort of her home.

Eileen was born and raised in Quincy. She was a graduate of the former Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth, Class of 1966, and the former Holy Ghost School of Practical Nursing in December 1967. In 1972, Eileen earned an Associate’s degree from Massasoit College and in 1984, a Bachelor of Science degree from Emmanuel College in Boston.

She was employed as a registered nurse and during her fifteen-year career, she had worked at Carney Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, Tufts N.E. Medical Center, and the former Quincy City Hospital.

Eileen was a woman of faith and a lifelong active member of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy, where she sang in the choir and taught CCD.

Eileen enjoyed traveling, making trips throughout the United States, as well as Ireland and Israel. Eileen was well-known as an avid, professional-quality knitter, making sweaters and various items for family and friends. She also liked jigsaw puzzles.

She was always active and had attended many concerts at Boston Symphony Hall where she loved the Concert Series performances. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox.

Eileen was a remarkable woman who overcame many medical and physical challenges. She never gave in and lived her life to the fullest. She set the bar and enhanced the lives of all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Beloved daughter of the late Mary Frances (Flanagan) and William J. Leahy, Sr. Devoted sister of Margaret M. Frawley and her husband David of Stoughton, William J. Leahy, Jr. and his wife Carol of Middleboro, and her twin sister, Kathleen M. Sullivan and her husband Thomas Sullivan, D.M.D. of Spencer.

She was the loving aunt of thirteen nieces, nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews, including Kevin J. Frawley of Dorchester and his sons, Kevin, Jr. and Nolan Patrick.

Eileen is also survived by her dear friends, Patricia Young of Philadelphia, Pa., Faye Clay of Randolph, and Joan Fuller of Norwell.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, December 26, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, December 27, at 10 a.m. The Archdiocese of Boston requires a mask or face covering be worn in church. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Eileen’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451-8950 or to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, Attn: Orthopedic Dept., 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.