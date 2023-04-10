Eileen M. McGowan passed away peacefully at Alliance Health at Marina Bay on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.

Born and raised in Boston, she was a graduate of St. Augustine High School in South Boston and also attended Boston State College.

Beloved daughter of the late William and Catherine McGowan and sister to Catherine Nettles of Florida and the late Kevin McGowan. Loving aunt to Scott Nettles of Florida.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann’s Quincy on Saturday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. Interment at New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan.

The family would like to thank the staff of Alliance Health for the wonderful care they provided to Eileen.