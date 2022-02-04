Eileen Mary Mavilia

Eileen Mary (Alves) Mavilia, of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was 66.

Born in Boston on March 10, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Irene (O’Neill) Alves. She attended Saint Williams and graduated from South Boston High School with the Class of 1973. Eileen worked as an administrative assistant in the construction industry. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Eileen was the devoted mother of Anthony Mavilia and his fiancée Allison, Jennifer Mavilia, Lisa Mavilia and her partner Chuck. She also shared 25 loving years with former spouse Anthony J. Mavilia Jr. She was the beloved partner of David Ellis, with whom she shared six loving years. Eileen was the dear sister of John Alves and his wife Laura, James Alves and his wife Trish, Joseph Alves, Michael Alves, and Daniel Alves. She was also the devoted second mother of J.V. Velasquez and is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to long-time family friend and neighbor, fallen officer John O’Keefe’s family via the Furbush Family Fund: https://tinyurl.com/2p8tj9xx.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.