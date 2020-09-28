Elaine F. Beguerie, 72

Elaine F. (Goulart) Beguerie, age 72, of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Elaine was born in Weymouth, to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Tracey) Goulart. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1965. She was a lifelong Quincy resident and enjoyed summers in Hull.

Elaine was a passionate early childhood educator. She worked at the Village School in Milton for thirty years. She positively influenced many families with her commitment and advocacy. Later, she co-founded The Learning Circle in Canton. It was there that she and her co-teacher were honored by the NAEYC as teachers of the year. She attended UMass Boston to further her education.

Most of all, Elaine loved and was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, proudly supporting their accomplishments. All those endless summer pool days will be cherished forever.

Beloved wife for fifty-four years of Lawrence J. Beguerie.

Devoted mother of Nancy E. Young and her husband Mark of Weymouth, Lawrence J. Beguerie, Jr. and his wife Deirdre of Braintree, and Karen F. Pagnani and her husband Louis of Quincy.

Loving grandmother of Maximillion, Emma, Caroline, Lanie, Lola, Louis, and Leo.

Dear sister of Russell Goulart of Florida and Joelle MacDonald of Virginia.

Elaine is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Memorial Services will be celebrated at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Elaine’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.