Elaine F. Driscoll-Flynn, 85

Elaine F. (Hughes) Driscoll-Flynn, of Norwell, formerly of Squantum, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was 85.

Elaine was born in Somerville on Oct. 5, 1937, and was a daughter of the late Francis and Rita (Mulcahy) Hughes.

Elaine was a woman of great faith and lived her life according to the Christian virtues of faith, hope, and love. At a young age, Elaine was faced with challenges that would shape her into the person everyone knew and adored. She was able to turn her life experiences into something beautiful that could be shared with the generations that followed her.

Elaine always made it a priority to “fight for the underdog”. She took many people and animals into her home to care for them until they could manage on their own. Elaine was a passionate veteran supporter, and accepting of everyone she met. She made people feel welcome, accepted, and loved.

Elaine lived her faith outwardly and proudly. She was known for being a prayer warrior, and prayed daily for causes, people, and deceased family and friends. Elaine had a strong devotion to Our Lady and St. Rita. Many referred to Elaine’s prayer space in her home as “the shrine”.

An artist from birth, Elaine had innate creativity. She loved to paint and created many beautiful pieces throughout her life. As a young woman, she joined groups to help hone her skill and make friends with like minded artists. In her spare time, she also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, making hats and blankets for her family, and playing card games with her husband and their leprechaun figurines.

Elaine was the first female to receive a scuba diving license in the State of Massachusetts. She always looked forward to her time at the beach, laying out in the sun with her feet in the sand, swimming, and scuba diving. For a brief time, Elaine was a member of the Neptune’s Angles Diving Club. Elaine worked at the Beef and Ale House, which closed in the late 1980’s in Boston’s Theatre District, and at the United States Postal Service where she met her late husband, Patrick Flynn, the love of her life.

Above all else, the most important part of Elaine’s life was her family. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for the people she loved and cared for. Elaine’s loving demeanor, beautiful spirit, selflessness, and faithfulness are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Elaine was the beloved wife of the late Patrick D. Flynn, with whom she shared many loving years. She was the devoted mother of Diane F. Noble of Florida, Daniel Noble and his wife Teresa of Abington, and Kelly A. Minichello and her husband Michael of Norwell. Elaine was the loving grandmother of Julia Minichello, MJ Minichello, Daniel Noble, Alex Noble and Peter Penwarden. She was the loving great grandmother of three and the loving great-great grandmother of two. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Elaine was preceded in death by her siblings.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 12 p.m.

Elaine will be interred in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Elaine’s name to The Home for Little Wanderers, 271 Huntington Ave., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02115.

See www.Keohane.com for online condolences and directions.