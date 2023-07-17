Elaine J. Nelson, 82, of Quincy, beloved wife of Bradford Nelson, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2023, surrounded by her devoted family.

Elaine graduated from Quincy High School in 1959. She later married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Brad who shared a common heritage and background. They were able to celebrate sixty loving years of marriage together last August. She worked as an executive secretary supporting Brad while he continued his education. She later became a stay-at-home mother and was very dedicated to this endeavor, ensuring that her family had everything they needed and that her children were hard working and well educated.

She was dearly loved and a cherished Mother and Nana, enjoying special time with her grandchildren. She was extremely proud of her Swedish ancestry, keeping that heritage alive for her family during the holidays. Elaine had a wonderful sense of humor with an infectious laugh. She loved meeting and talking with people and was an empathetic listener. Everyone that met Elaine was drawn to her beautiful smile and thought she was a warm, funny and gracious person. She was known for her quick wit, funny expressions, and one-liners. Elaine was a very intelligent woman and an avid reader and would enthusiastically discuss many topics. She will be missed by her family more than any words can express and will live on in their hearts and memories always.

Elaine is survived by her children; Jill and her husband, Bill of Weymouth; Jack and his wife Gwen of Roslindale; and Julie and her husband Coleman of Hanover. Grandchildren; Lauren Nelson, Bradford Nelson, Cole Joyce, Erin Joyce, Meghan Reilly and her husband Tom and Cameron Burke and his wife Caterina and great granddaughter Sofia. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Overton of Houston Texas, sister-in-law Shirley Johnson of Florida and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Donald Johnson and her brother-in-law Robert Overton.

Memorial service: Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church, 201 Granite St., Quincy, MA at 10:30 a.m. Burial is private at the Massachusetts National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AFMA (Acute Flaccid Myelitis Association) 3950 Hillcrest Lane, Sacramento, CA 95821 www.afmanow.org or The Faith Lutheran Church in Quincy, MA. For guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com.