Elaine M. Luchini, 92, of Quincy, passed away of natural causes at the Pope Nursing Home, Weymouth on March 9.

Born in Quincy on October 22, 1929, Elaine was the youngest child of Ercole Colella and Carmella Chiacchia-Colella. She is predeceased by her siblings, Mary Collela-DiDonatis, Anthony, Lucile, Alfred and Viola Colella-Serafini.

She was the loving wife of the late Guido “Leo” Luchini of Quincy, and mother of the late Joseph D. Luchini of Franklin. She is survived by her son, John F. Luchini, his wife, Elaine R. Luchini, both of Quincy, and her daughter-in-law, Regina Brooks-Luchini of Franklin.

She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Donald Luchini of Quincy, Christina Luchini of Quincy, and Elizabeth Luchini of Franklin.

Elaine was a graduate of the Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing, and soon thereafter became a Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She later received a bachelor’s degree in childhood education from Emmanuel College, Boston and went on to have a 30-plus year career as the Director of Nursing Services in many local Skilled Nursing Facilities on the South Shore.

Her biggest joy in life was loving, caring and cooking for her family. She enjoyed her home and being surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren.

Caring and spending time with her family was her greatest passion.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 15, from 8:30-10 a.m. at Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St., Quincy, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anne Parish, 757 Hancock St., Quincy.

Burial will be held at Mount Wollaston Cemetery.

Her family wishes to thank the staff at Pope Nursing Home and Hospice of the South Shore for their care for Elaine in her final months.