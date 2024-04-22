Elder Services Director Under Investigation For “Financial Irregularities”

The director of Quincy Elder Affairs has been placed on paid administrative leave after city officials became aware of “financial irregularities” at the city department that operates the Kennedy Center, the hub of services for local senior citizens.

Mayor Thomas Koch confirmed through an email Monday that the director, Thomas Clasby, was placed on leave last Friday morning.

Here is the full statement provided by the mayor regarding the situation:

“Early last week, I was made aware of financial irregularities at the Department of Elder Services, which operates the Kennedy Center. I instructed our staff to begin a preliminary review, and within 48 hours it became clear that the issues were of a potentially substantive nature and would require a full investigation. I met with Police Chief (Mark) Kennedy and Solicitor (James) Timmins on Thursday evening, and determined that Elder Services Director Thomas Clasby should be placed on administrative leave immediately while the investigation proceeds.

“Mr. Clasby was formally notified of the investigation and the order placing him on leave when he arrived for work Friday morning.

“The investigation is being led by detectives in the Quincy Police Department in collaboration with an independent auditing firm, which will also conduct a full forensic audit of the financial operations of the Department of Elder Services to help us not only get to the bottom of exactly what transpired but also to provide guidance on policies and procedures going forward.

“The investigation will be conducted thoroughly and fairly to all parties.

“The Kennedy Center is a special place, providing programming, assistance and community for thousands of our seniors for nearly 15 years. That remains so, and there will be no disruption to any services or activities while the investigation proceeds thanks to the great team of both employees and volunteers we have at the Kennedy Center,” the mayor added.

The nature and extent of the “financial irregularities” and the amount of sums involved remain unknown as the investigation gets underway. It is also unclear how far back those irregularities may go.

Clasby has served as the director of Elder Services (formerly the Council on Aging) since 1997. The Kennedy Center is located on East Squantum Street. The center’s services include recreational opportunities as well as assistance for medical and social transportation and outings/day trips for seniors plus an array of monthly programs.

The mission statement of Quincy Elder Services as posted on the City of Quincy’s website reads:

“It is the mission of this department to provide the elder members of our community with uncompromising services to ensure a high quality of life. As the needs of Quincy’s seniors differ depending on the particular situation of each individual person we strive to provide many different activities and services in an effort to insure that no elder is left out.

“We provide services to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Establish support groups to address specific needs. Sponsor fitness and sports events. Offer recreational and social gatherings. Provide outreach on many different levels such as legal services, housing assistance and referral services to a host of elder care agencies. In response to the growing need of transportation we offer medical and social transportation.”