Eleanor A. Venezia, 89

Eleanor A. (Spinale) Venezia, 89, of Quincy died peacefully on December 26, 2021 after year-long illness.

She was the beloved wife of Salvatore R. Venezia for more than 68 years and the honored and cherished mother of Steven of Boston, Marianne Venezia-Looney (J. Timothy) of Saugus, Angela of Somerville, and Christine Vella (Chad) of Westwood. Eleanor is survived by four exceptional and beloved grandchildren: Olivia, Sophia, Victoria, and Michael Vella, all of Westwood.

Eleanor was the youngest child of the late Sebastiano and Sebastiana (Passanisi) Spinale and devoted sister of the late Concetta, Salvatore, Rose (Staver), Domenic, Mary (Venezia), Connie (Gazzano), Josephine (Mele), and Angela (Pinto) all of whom have predeceased her. Eleanor is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was born in the West End of Boston, during the Great Depression and daughter of a fisherman and homemaker who immigrated more than a century ago from Augusta, Italy.

After raising her children, decades after receiving her high school diploma, Eleanor returned to school and graduated from Quincy Junior College with an Associate’s degree.

Eleanor devoted her life to her family, her community and her faith, volunteering as a Girl Scout leader, as an art docent for several years in the Quincy Public Schools and a docent with the Museum of Science for more than 25 years. Eleanor also served as a Eucharistic minister in Sacred Heart Church – Divine Mercy Parish in Quincy for many years and was a lifelong avid reader and a devoted member of her neighborhood book club.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 3-7pm at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy. There will be a Funeral Mass celebrating Eleanor’s life at Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy on January 3, 2022 at 10am.

Burial will follow at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, 20 Sea Street in Quincy.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.