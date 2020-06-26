Eleanor Brosnan, 91

Eleanor “Ginny” (Farrell) Brosnan, of Quincy, passed away on June 25, 2020.

The beloved wife of the late Donald S. Brosnan. Loving mother of Thomas Brosnan of Somerville, Patricia Morrison and her late husband Scott of Marshfield, Joseph Brosnan and his wife Deanna of Marshfield and the late Jean Gambino and her late husband Joseph of East Bridgewater. Daughter of the late Thomas and Eleanor Farrell. Sister of the late Michael and Paul Farrell. Cherished grandmother of Craig, Dennis, Adam, Kevin, Justin, Derek and Mikey. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Brosnan was born in Woburn and raised in the Field’s Corner section of Dorchester. She graduated from Jeremiah Burke High School. As a young girl, from the ages of 15 to 21, she ran the Virginia Farrell School of Dance in Fields Corner. She taught tap, jazz and ballet. Later she married Donald Brosnan and raised her family in Quincy.

Mrs. Brosnan was a devout catholic, a member of the St. John’s Ladies Sodality as well as the Catholic Women’s Club. She worked as a clerk typist for the Mass. Department of Employment and Training in Boston for many years. In her spare time, Mrs. Brosnan enjoyed knitting and crocheting, was an avid reader and she loved the Boston Red Sox.

She always enjoyed hosting her annual corn beef and cabbage dinner after the Quincy Christmas Parade. The foundation of her life was her family, she cherished each of them, especially her seven grandsons. Although they are heartbroken at her passing, they are grateful for all the blessings she brought into their lives. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:15am prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John’s Church, Quincy at Tuesday at 10am. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Donations in memory of Ginny may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.