Eleanor Cleveland, 78

Eleanor “Ellie” Cleveland, aged 78, a life-long resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at the Ruth McLain Hospice House in Braintree.

Ellie was born and raised in the Wollaston section of the city and graduated from Quincy High School in 1959. She was a registered nurse, trained at Leominster Hospital Nursing School. After several years of hospital work, Ellie enlisted in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps, and served in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968, finishing at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C.

She was a lifelong member of Wollaston Congregational Church and has enjoyed her many years working with the Wollaston Garden Club. A resident at Bauer House in Quincy for the last 15 years, she was an avid reader and adventurer, and loved historic places and the outdoors, enjoying touring New England with her close friends.

She is survived by her sister Elizabeth Goodchild of Wakefield, brother Scott Cleveland of Framingham, two nieces and three nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Best Friends Animal Society, a place she loved and volunteered at, online at bestfriends.org.