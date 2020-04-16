Eleanor F. Salvati, 96

Eleanor F. (Bonvie) Salvati, age 96, passed away on Friday, April 10.

Born in Braintree, she lived most of her life in Quincy. She was a homemaker and had worked in the shoe industry, the garment industry and for Electro Switch in Weymouth.

Eleanor belonged to the St. John’s Bowling League, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 380 in Houghs Neck and enjoyed dancing and reading.

The beloved wife of the late E. Joseph Salvati, she was the loving mother of James Salvati and Robert Salvati, both of Quincy and Anna Wells of Boston.

In light of current events, services will be private.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.