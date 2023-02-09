Eleanor Hallsen Iliff, 93

Eleanor (Davis) Hallsen Iliff, age 93, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Eleanor was born in Cambridge, to the late Burroughs and Albertina (Gonsalves) Davis. Raised and educated in Cambridge and Quincy’s Houghs Neck, she attended Quincy High School.

Eleanor lived in Naples, Fla. for forty years, previously in Houghs Neck.

Eleanor was a homemaker who was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

She was an avid golfer.

Beloved wife of the late Robert Iliff and the late Magnus W. Hallsen.

Devoted mother of David M. Hallsen and his wife Maureen, Donna M. Brennion and her husband John, all of Quincy, and Elaine A. Sundblad and her husband Ronald of Naples, Fla.

Loving grandmother of Erica L. Lefebvre and her husband Nathan, David M. Hallsen II, Nicole M. Brennion, Shaun M. Brennion and his wife Erica, Amanda Sundblad, and Faith Sundblad.

Cherished great grandmother of Christopher, Gavin, Connor, and Madelyn.

Eleanor was the last of three siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, February 13, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Monday, February 13, at 11 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Holy Trinity’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/holytrinityquincy/videos. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Eleanor’s memory may be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, c/o 227 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or to the charity of your choice.

