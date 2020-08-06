Eleanor L. Johnson, 89

Eleanor Louise Johnson, age 89, of Quincy and Abington, died July 31.

She had worked for the Veterans Office for the City of Quincy where she had lived most of her life, later moving to senior housing in Abington.

The daughter of the late John B. and Anna G. Johnson, Eleanor was the beloved sister of the late Betty Ann Martini, sister-in-law of the late William Marini, dear aunt of William J. Marini and his wife Deborah of Rockland and great aunt of Anthony Marini, Laura Marini and the late Dennis and Steven Marini.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 10:00AM on Friday, August 7 at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, 20 Sea St., Quincy.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.