Eleanor M. Deming Kelly, 93

Eleanor M. (Hayford) Deming Kelly, of Canton and formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Cornerstone Assisted Living in Canton. She was 93.

Born in Malden, she was raised in Quincy and was the daughter of the late David and Marion (Dwan) Hayford. Eleanor attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1945 She was employed by The Hartford Insurance Company and worked as a secretary. Eleanor enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

In her spare time, Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. An animal lover, she loved cats the most. When she was younger, she enjoyed candlepin bowling and dancing. Later in life she developed a love of doing jigsaw puzzles.

Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late George Deming, who died in 1976 and the late William J. Kelly, who died in 2012. She was the devoted stepmother of William J. Kelly, Jr. and Patrick J. Kelly, both of Stoughton. Eleanor was the loving grandmother of five and the loving great grandmother of two. She was the dear friend of Lori B. Kelly, Inge Schugmann and Carmen “Chickie” Mormile, all of Canton. Eleanor is also survived by many loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother John Dwan.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, Feb. 20th from 9 through 11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 20th at 11 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the MSPCA Angell by visiting: www.mspca.org/donate-now. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.