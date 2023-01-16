Eleanor M. Kustka, 90

Eleanor M. (Finnegan) Kustka, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was 90.

Eleanor was born in Boston on November 26, 1932, and was a daughter of the late Peter J. and Evelyn T. (Cotter) Finnegan. Eleanor was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from the Nazareth School in South Boston. After high school, she continued her education at Aquinas College in Milton. Before retirement, Eleanor worked as an executive secretary for Gillette for 25 years.

Eleanor loved to go ballroom dancing. She and her husband enjoyed dancing at the Viking Club in Quincy and Moseley’s on the Charles in Dedham. Through her career and into retirement, Eleanor loved to learn and keep up to date with technology. From shorthand to texting on her iPhone, she could do it all. The most important part of her life was spending time with her family. She especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Eleanor’s life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Eleanor was the beloved wife of the late Robert R. Kustka, with whom she shared 64 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of the late Robert R. Kustka Jr. and his surviving wife Mary of Hingham, Paul G. Kustka and his wife Donna of Quincy, the late Kenneth J. Kustka and his surviving wife Elizabeth of North Andover, Audrey M. Wilcox and her husband Andrew of Plymouth, James F. “Jay” Kustka and his fiancée Melinda Edge of Weymouth, and Kevin J. Kustka of Quincy. Eleanor was the loving grandmother of twelve and the loving great grandmother of six. She was the dear sister of the late Mary Callanan, the late Peter Finnegan, Paul Finnegan of Quincy, Evelyn Petitti of Milton, Larry Finnegan of Weymouth, and the late Francis Finnegan. Eleanor is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Eleanor’s name to Divine Mercy Parish, 386 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.