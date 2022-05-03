Eleanor M. Lyman, 86

Eleanor (Ellie) Marie Lyman, 86, of Braintree passed peacefully on April 7, 2022.

Eleanor was the third of four children born to the late George D. and Josephine (Carey) Lyman.

She is preceded in death by her brother George “Richard” Lyman, sister Marjorie O’Neill and her husband Bernard. Eleanor leaves behind her sister Marilyn T. Moores and her late husband Thomas, of Holbrook. Loving aunt of Teresa Udden and her husband Richard of Lenox, Lynne Moules and her husband Alan of Whitman, Robert Moores and his wife Diane of Plainville, Maryann Sullivan and her late husband Kevin of Holbrook, the late Thomas J. Moores and his wife Margaret of Temple, Georgia, John O’Neill and his wife Susan of Maine, Nancy Jilkes and her husband Marty of Texas, Kevin O’Neill of Taunton, Kimberly Mello of Pembroke, and Kenneth O’Neill of Florida.

Eleanor is also survived by many great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and dear friends including her life partner Robert Crimmins of Quincy.

Eleanor graduated from the High School of Practical Arts, Boston. Ellie had a successful career with Jordan Marsh, working her way up from clerk to buyer. As a buyer Ellie traveled the world including China and Japan. Her career was an inspiration to her younger nieces and nephews.

After her retirement Ellie continued to travel, sharing many of her trips with others through pictures and slideshows. Ellie also loved music, theater and musical theater and enjoyed sharing that love with her nieces and nephews often taking them to New York City and Broadway.

Ellie was famous for always remembering every birthday and anniversary, always sending a card or note. Ellie would also send newspaper articles if she thought they would be of interest to you.

Eleanor was proud to have received her 40th Anniversary Sobriety Coin from Alcoholics Anonymous.

She will be missed dearly by her friends and family. Her laughter, crazy stories and joy for sharing every family occasion will especially be missed.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial for Eleanor Friday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Church, 150 S Franklin St., Holbrook followed by a burial at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.