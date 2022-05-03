Eleanor Ottina, 99

Eleanor (Quintiliani) Ottina, the cherished wife of the late Ovidio “Bill” Ottina, passed away, peacefully, at the remarkable age of 99, on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Family was everything to Eleanor and she was a devoted mother to her daughter, Lisa, and late son, Billy. Amazing Nona to her four grandsons, Jaimie, Josh, Zack, and Nick, who she dearly adored. She was also the loving great Nona to Henry, Eva, and Ovidio.

Eleanor will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted.

For those who wish, donations in Eleanor’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.