Eleanor Paquette, 95

Eleanor (Pinzari) Paquette, age 95, born and raised in Quincy passed away on Nov. 28 of natural causes at the Royal Norwell Nursing facility.

The youngest of seven children of Antonio and Candida Pinzari, she is preceded in death by her four brothers Angelo, Melio, and Quindo of Honolulu Hawaii, Olimpio of Weymouth and two sisters Eleana and Coreana of Quincy, and her husband of 49 years Wilmer Paquette.

Mrs. Paquette lived at 1000 Southern Artery for many years and had many good friends there.

She was the consummate care giver for all family members, often spending many hours helping when care was required.

She is survived by her son Bruce Paquette of Florida, Sharon Morgan of Massachusetts, and Lisa McCormick of Hawaii.

She is also survived by her niece Diane Pinzari of Florida along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Interment was private.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.