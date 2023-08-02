Elena Iacobucci, 89

Elena (Montini) Iacobucci, age 89, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Southwood at Norwell Nursing Center in Norwell, in the presence and comfort of her loving husband, Primo.

Elena was born in Boston’s West End, to the late Ugo and Regina (Faticone) Montini. Raised and educated in Boston, she was a graduate of the former Julie Billart Central High School, Class of 1949. She lived in Quincy for sixty-seven years.

Elena was a dedicated homemaker, known for her outstanding cooking skills and Sunday dinners. Elena was devoted to her family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

When her children were growing up, she volunteered with the PTA and was a Cub Scout Mom. She was a high-scoring bowler and loved singing, dancing, and being the center of attention doing so.

As a young woman in Boston’s West End, she aspired to become an actress and was involved in many community theater productions. Elena was proud of her Italian heritage, had a positive love of life, and was a strong advocate for others.

Elena was also a woman of faith and served as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and sang in the choir at Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy.

Beloved wife for sixty-eight years of Primo Iacobucci.

Devoted mother of Ronald P. Iacobucci and his wife Elizabeth, Richard M. Iacobucci, all of Quincy, Sandra Centorino and her husband Anthony of Cheshire, Conn.

Loving grandmother of Deanna Hanafin, Christopher Iacobucci, Matthew Iacobucci, Stephanie Klymczuk and her husband Michael, Alison Centorino and her fiancé Aaron DeMaio.

Much-loved great-grandmother of Andrew, Virginia, Leo, and Troy.

Dear sister of the late Rita Montini.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, August 1, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church, 112 Randolph Avenue, Milton, on Wednesday, August 2, at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Hall Kirkham, Rector, will officiate. Interment private.

The Iacobucci family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Elena’s memory be made to FriendshipWorks, 105 Chauncy Street, 8th Floor, Boston, MA 02111 or by visiting www.fw4elders.org.

