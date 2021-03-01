Elevating Stories Of Asian Immigrant Entrepreneurs Across Greater Boston; Film Screening March 3, Panel Discussion March 17

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) will present a series of videos on March 3 highlighting the unprecedented COVID-19 and social barriers facing the region’s Asian immigrant entrepreneurs, focusing on the stories of three Asian-American business owners in Quincy. A virtual panel discussion on related regionwide research will take place on March 17.

MAPC undertook the storytelling project in June, concentrating first on Quincy, which, combined with neighboring Milton, has the region’s highest proportion of Asian and Pacific Islander (APPI) immigrant entrepreneurs per capita. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a culture of xenophobia and fear targeting Asian Americans has spread around the nation and here in Massachusetts. Stop AAPI Hate, a national reporting database, received 2,808 reports of anti-Asian discrimination in 2020. Such xenophobia has directly harmed Asian immigrant owned businesses, with the service sector suffering most.

“MAPC is pleased to share this series of videos designed to prompt constructive dialogue to counter fearful narratives and recenter focus on the resilience and humanity of Asian immigrant business owners in our region,” MAPC Executive Director Marc Draisen said. “Barriers to success that Asian immigrant businesses were already facing before the pandemic have worsened in the past year. By showcasing the important stories of these business owners, we and our community partners hope to inform and strengthen efforts to help this sector bounce back and build resilience.”

In collaboration with filmmaker Daphne Xu, MAPC will virtually screen “Quincy From a Distance,” the stories of photographer and hair stylist Jim Mei, Lion Dance studio owner Chris Yee, and Sunshine Travel Agency owner Lorraine Tse at 7:30 p.m. on March 3. Two weeks later, on March 17, MAPC will present results of a regional survey of small businesses conducted in partnership with a network of community-based organizations. Joining MAPC and Xu to discuss analysis of survey results and policy recommendations at a virtual panel discussion will be representatives of the Asian Community Development Corporation, Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center, Chinatown Main Street, and Quincy Asian Resources, Inc.

According to MAPC research, the seven Eastern Massachusetts regions with the highest estimated proportion of Asian immigrant entrepreneurs are:

Malden and Medford

Newton and Brookline

Waltham, Lexington, Burlington, Bedford, and Lincoln

Randolph, Norwood, Dedham, Canton, and Holbrook

Quincy and Milton

Wayland, Weston, Wellesley, Needham, Dover, Westwood, and Sherborn

Lowell

The Regional Immigrant Entrepreneur Storytelling Project is spearheaded by MAPC’s Arts and Culture and Economic Developments. For more information, contact Jennifer Emiko Kaplan, Economic Development Planner at jkaplan@mapc.org or visit https://www.mapc.org/resource-library/regional-immigrant-entrepreneur-storytelling-project/. Register for the virtual film screening: here. Register for the virtual Regional Immigrant Small Business Owners Panel here.