Elizabeth A. Burrell, 69

Elizabeth A. (Rogg) Burrell, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Alliance Health at Marina Bay in Quincy. She was 69.

Elizabeth was born in Boston on May 30, 1953 and was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Teresa (Sheehan) Rogg. She was raised in Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from North Quincy High School. Elizabeth continued her education at Quincy College, where she earned her certificate in healthcare. Elizabeth was both a homemaker and a clerk at Previte’s.

Elizabeth loved to cook, sew, travel to warm climates, and most of all, spend time with her grandchildren. Elizabeth was friendly, outgoing, and approachable. She was the type of person that people were drawn to. Her door was always open, and everyone felt loved and welcomed in her presence.

Elizabeth was the devoted mother of Jeffrey A. Burrell, Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Braintree. She was the loving grandmother of Brianna and Abigail Burrell, both of Braintree. Elizabeth was the dear sister of Teresa Rogg of Quincy, Dorothy Lewis and her husband Wayne of Plymouth, William Rogg and his wife Karen of Rockland, the late Robert J. Rogg and his surviving wife Kathleen of North Falmouth. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, June 4, 2023, 3-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow.

Interment will be held privately at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Elizabeth’s name to Pan-Mass Challenge by visiting: www.pmc.org.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.