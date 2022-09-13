Elizabeth A. Faherty, 94

Elizabeth Anne (Cataldo) Faherty, 94, of Randolph, formerly of Squantum, died peacefully, surrounded by her four loving sons on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Elizabeth, known to most as “Betsy” was Born in Boston on December 16, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Roy) Cataldo.

Elizabeth was the beloved wife of the late David E. Faherty, who died in 1975. She was the devoted mother of David E. Faherty Jr. and his wife Kathryn of Brewster, William P. Faherty and his wife Melissa of Westford, John J. Faherty and his wife Sheila of North Attleboro, and Terence F. Faherty and his wife Maureen of Cohasset. She will also be remembered and cherished by her twelve grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Elizabeth was the dear sister of Joseph Cataldo and his late wife Mary of Duxbury, Thomas Cataldo and his wife Ruth Anne of Duxbury. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her dear brother William Cataldo and his wife Theresa, her loving sister Barbara Harper and her husband Quillie, her loving sister Virginia Shea and her surviving husband Richard of Canton, and her beloved granddaughter Patricia M. Faherty of Brewster.

Betsy loved God, loved her family and loved those who she knew as friends.

Betsy, a book could be written about her, and it still would not do her justice. The “dash” between December 16, 1927 – September 9, 2022, is full of life, happiness, joy, fun, laughter, sadness, loss, activities, travel, accepting, admonishing, generosity, a real hot ticket!

She loved her family & friends. Her family held a special place in her heart and there was plenty of room as it grew and continues to grow today. Betsy’s “dash” was filled with love.

Squantum was her childhood home. That is where she developed her love for the ocean and swimming. A North Quincy high graduate, she went on to work for Dr. Fremont Smith. Betsy married Dave, the love of her life, November 11, 1953. Honeymooned in FL where Dave got Betsy to walk in amongst a lot of alligators so he could get it on film. She was game. Then they started married life in an apartment on West Street in Quincy where David, Jr. was born in 1954 and Billy arrived in 1957. Time to move to Cochato Park in Randolph and soon after Johnny was born in 1960. Betsy turned the ranch into a loving home and after a little gap Terence arrived in 1968. Four boys, no girls but Betsy was not outnumbered. The neighborhood was the perfect setting for all kinds of fun things for kids; sports, bike riding, exploring the woods, cuts and scrapes, toil and trouble. David, Sr. made it clear the boys were going to BC High, education was extremely important and that was his desire for the brothers. After St. Mary’s they graduated from BC High, and all went on to college.

Every year the 4th of July was a family reunion celebration in Squantum. All six siblings with their families arrived at 18 Bloomfield Street in Squantum Cataldo’s, Faherty’s, Harpers and Shea’s. We watched the parade, participated in activities at the School and in later years played family softball. The big event was the cookout. Christmas was a repeat while celebrating the birth of Christ where the warm love of family permeated the Cataldo home.

Then her Dad, Poppy, died 4th of July 1972. The family was all home. 3 years later 3rd of July 1975 Betsy’s husband Dave suddenly died. She persevered. The Fourth of July is still celebrated by the Cataldo family.

She loved to play bridge and she continued playing with her bridge group in Randolph for many years. She played tennis and then took up golf. Betsy became a member at Strawberry Valley in Abington.

The boat her husband bought and enjoyed for a few years continued to be used by her sons. Oh, the sea stories she could share, especially when Dave, Sr. was skipper. The “dash” is not even close to being filled yet. There were many major historical events that occurred from 1927 to 2022 and an incredible person, Betsy was part of it.

From 1975 to 2022 if you knew her, then you know who she was, if you did not, you missed out. Betsy took on her husband’s job for many years. She took a brief break from work to grieve. She worked for a local company in Randolph as inside sales then moved on to work for Nauset Engineering, her sister Gini’s husband Dick Shea, Sr.’s company. She worked there for many years but the commute to Lincoln was getting too much so with some guidance from her brother Tom she closed her working career out at State Street in Quincy. She made friends everywhere she went.

She retired from work and eventually moved to Great Brook Estates in Norton making new friends and bonded with “the single ladies”. She completed her “dash” in Marshfield living closer to a lot of family. She started playing bridge again and surprisingly made a lot of friends.

She camped, had numerous trips, picnics included (“let’s go for a ride” Dave would say) and days at beaches of Nantasket, Duxbury, and Cape Cod. She went on an epic family journey with Shea’s out west. If you have not heard those stories you need to. As the years passed, she traveled the world with her family and friends. Some of the places she visited, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Japan, Korea, Ireland. What a great person to travel with!

This is but a glimpse of the “dash” that was Betsy Faherty.

