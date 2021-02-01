Elizabeth A. McHugh, 91

Elizabeth Ann (Hyde) McHugh, age 91, passed away peacefully on January 27.

Born on August 6, 1929 she was raised in Nahant, and was a Quincy resident for the last 65 years. Wife of the late Francis X. McHugh. Daughter of Frederick and Josephine (Ryan) Hyde, and sister of Frederick, Jr. and Theresa (Hyde) Kane, all deceased.

Referred to as Elizabeth or Liz or Betty throughout her life, she was Mom or Ma to her children Frank, Mary Jo and John. Mother-in-law to Sue and Janet. Armé to her cherished grandchildren Ryan, Matthew, Joseph, Mark, Christine and Megan. Grandmother-in-law to Sam and Jackie. Great-grandmother to Jason and Matt.

For a special experience she took each grandchild on individual trips to New York City. Only the best for her traveling grandchildren, they usually stayed at the Waldorf-Astoria.

Living on the first floor of a two family in North Quincy she saw 3 of her grand-children, that lived upstairs, on a daily basis. Her food bill increased exponentially. Any celebration was the reason for a party, especially her 80th birthday in Nahant with her extended family.

She was Aunt Liz to a dozen nieces and nephews, she spoke with them regularly, and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Also Aunt Liz to nephews Paul McHugh and Bob Kane, both deceased.

Mom was always busy and involved with the activities of her children, as a Cub Scout Den Mother, or supporting their events and exuberant fan at their games over the years. Always supportive and encouraging she sacrificed much for her children. Elizabeth was Vice President of the Mother’s Club at Don Bosco Technical High School in Boston. Her faith was at the forefront during her life. She was a communicant at Saint Ann Parish in Wollaston and was a member of St. Ann’s Marianns. Later she celebrated at Sacred Heart Parish in North Quincy.

After graduating from St. Mary’s Girls High School in Lynn Betty started her work life. She worked in the insurance industry for many years, primarily with Maurice Saval Insurance in Boston and retired from XS Brokers Insurance in Quincy.

In retirement Liz traveled extensively to many states and countries with longtime friends. Most memorable were her multiple trips to Bermuda and Ireland. She took many trips and excursions with Mary Jo. One of her last trips was to Sydney Mines, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, the birthplace of her mother, who passed away when Liz was 6. Liz also frequently stayed at her cousin Pat Dunn’s home in Nahant.

Betty was a lifelong reader of books, newspapers and magazines, always conversant in current events. She supported the arts attending plays in Boston and Manhattan and enjoyed the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall. She also had membership at the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston. Sunday afternoons spent with friends listening to Irish music at Beachcomber on Wollaston Beach, including the final performance in 2015. Over the weekend WROL’s Irish Hit Parade was on the radio. She was a fan of Boston sports, especially her favorite Red Sox.

Health was always an important consideration to Elizabeth. She was a breast cancer survivor, enduring a mastectomy, and once was hit by a car. Thankfully she recovered from both. Over the last couple of years Liz received treatment and rehabilitation after falls. More recently Alzheimer’s started to creep in but that did not impact her significantly. Despite these setbacks her demeanor and spirit never changed, she took it all in stride, with a smile on her face and a hearty self-deprecating laugh at her situations.

Lovingly and fondly remembered, and missed, by all.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 9-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Elizabeth’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11 AM in The Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607.

