Elizabeth B. Montilio, 92

Elizabeth B. (Radcliffe) Montilio, age 92, of Randolph, formerly of Braintree and Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, surrounded by her loving family.

Elizabeth was born in Braintree to the late Frederick and Marina H. (Purpura) Radcliffe. Raised and educated in Quincy, she had lived in Randolph for twenty years and previously in Braintree and Quincy.

She was a homemaker, dedicated to her family, who loved cooking and hosting holiday gatherings and cookouts.

Elizabeth enjoyed the outdoors, the ocean, swimming and camping. She was talented with crocheting and crossword puzzles, was also fond of music and dancing. She liked to travel and made many trips to Florida to visit relatives.

Wife of the late Joseph A. Montilio. Devoted mother of Elaine Emerick and her husband Paul of Marshfield, Joseph E. Montilio of Quincy, Susan Walton of Marion and the late Michael F. Montilio. Loving grandmother of Mark Montilio and his wife Diana of Hanover, Benjamin Montilio, Michelle Morena and her husband Alex all of Carver, Lisa Walton of Bridgewater and Noelle Walton of Marion. Dear sister of Frederick Radcliffe and his wife Jennie of Holbrook. She is also survived by two nephews, many extended family members and friends.

In light of current events, funeral services will be private.

For those who wish, donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

