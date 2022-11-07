Elizabeth B. O’Connor, 88

Elizabeth B. “Betty” O’Connor (Gibbons), a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. She was 88.

Betty was born in Boston to Sarah (Gallagher) and Michael Gibbons and raised in Charlestown. She graduated from Girl’s High School in Boston. After high school, Betty worked as a telephone operator. In the early 1950’s, Betty met Dennis O’Connor at a dance held in the Knights of Columbus. They hit it off and were married in 1956. They started a family and found their forever home in Quincy where they’ve resided since 1962. She worked in the lunchroom with Quincy Public Schools for over 40 years.

In her spare time, Betty was an avid reader, loved to shop and cherished spending time with Dennis and her entire family. She was very crafty and liked to make wreaths for the holidays. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner with St. Ann’s and served as a CCD teacher there for many years. She also enjoyed vacationing at her summer home in Chatham. She was a generous neighbor, loyal friend and kind woman that will be missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 66 years to Dennis O’Connor of Quincy. Devoted mother of Joseph O’Connor and his wife Susan of Washington State, Kevin O’Connor and his wife Nancy of Braintree, and Paul O’Connor and his wife Theresa of Norfolk. Loving sister of David Gibbons of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of Kelsey, Brandon, Rachel and Leanne O’Connor. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Sarah (Gallagher) and Michael Gibbons, and her siblings Ann Doherty and Jack Gibbons.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be made to the charity of your choice or to St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02170.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.