Elizabeth Banks, 100

Elizabeth Banks, age 100, of Quincy, died on Friday, Feb. 28 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

She had turned 100 years old on Dec. 11 and celebrated the big day surrounded by balloons, family, cake and much love.

Betty, as she was commonly known, was born Elizabeth Julia Buckley in Dorchester’s St. Mark’s Parish in 1919, the daughter of David Buckley and Julia Mullane, both of whom had emigrated from Ireland. She was one of five children. Sisters Mary and Eileen and brother Jim preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister Kate.

She graduated from Dorchester High School and served as a USO girl during World War II. She married the love of her life Paul T. Banks of South Boston in 1948. A retired math professor at Boston College and decorated veteran, he passed away in 2004 after 56 years of marriage.

Betty had four children, Paul Jr., (Pam Banks) of Denver, who passed away in 2014; Robert D. (Liz Chan), of Pasadena, a professor at the University of Southern California; Leo W. (Teresa Banks), a writer in Tucson, and John P. (Martie D’Apice) of New York City, a professor at Johns Hopkins.

She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Betty was a devout Catholic. She lived for her kids and her husband, sacrificing all for them. She enjoyed Dunkin’ Donuts, anything chocolate, Judge Judy, lobster, Scrabble and bingo.

She had a quick wit with lots of sass. In a phone conversation a few days before her last birthday, a relative congratulated her on turning 100.

“I’m not there yet,” Betty said.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Friday March 6 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Betty’s name to: Paralyzed Veterans of America, P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589.

For further information please visit dolanfuneral.com.