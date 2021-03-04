Elizabeth C. Latini

Elizabeth C. “Betty” (Iacomini) Latini of Quincy died March 2 following a brief illness.

Mrs. Latini was raised in Quincy. After graduating from North Quincy High, she was employed at the Shawmut Bank in Boston. Later, she worked as the staff manager and cake decorator at Grahn’s Bakery in Quincy. There she met the love of her life, John Latini, a baker. They married in 1951, and had four daughters. Following retirement, Betty and John moved to Plymouth.

Mrs. Latini was a modern 92-year-old. She could text, email, use a Kindle, iPad and manage her Facebook page. She enjoyed crocheting afghans and was a member of the Seaside Stitchers at the Kennedy Center. Mrs. Latini enjoyed lunches at Sullivan’s on Castle Island and at Ned’s Point in Mattapoisett. She loved mystery rides, metal detecting, and playing solitaire. Betty spoke daily with her 101-year-old sister and best friend, Margaret.

Wife of the late John Latini. Cherished mother of Nancy Barron and her husband Bill of Quincy; Lorraine Moore and her husband Tom of Weymouth; Debbie Kelly and her husband Ken of Plymouth; and Lois Cosgrove. Sister of Margaret Gibbons, Francis Iacomini, Leonora Smith, and their great-grandson Joshua Moore.

She was the beloved grandmother to Bill, John and Christopher Barron; Jason, Eric DellaBarba, Jason Moore, Kristin Jordan; Zachary Cosgrove; Angelina Cosgrove; Jacob Fluegel and Alex Fluegel.

She was the cherished great-grandmother of Jack, Will, Cameron, Kellen, James, Finn, Jordan and Brendan.

End of life services are private for immediate family due to Covid-19, at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to stjude.org.