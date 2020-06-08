Elizabeth Giocomino, 95

Elizabeth (Campanale) Giocomino, age 95, of Quincy, died peacefully June 2 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

She was born in Bari, Italy, to the late Michael and Dolores (Terlizzi) Campanale. She immigrated to the United States with her family as a child, settling in Dorchester. Raised and educated in Dorchester, she had lived in Quincy for most of her life.

Mrs. Giocomino was a dedicated volunteer for Quincy Community Action Programs for over twenty years.

She enjoyed dancing with her late husband, John. She also loved family gatherings and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, Mrs. Giocomino was devoted to her family, especially her daughters and grandson.

Beloved wife of the late John Giocomino. Devoted mother of Donna Michaels of California, Marie E. Febo and her husband Gabriele of Quincy, and the late Josephine Giocomino. Loving grandmother of Christopher R. Febo.

Mrs. Giocomino was the last of seven siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Memorial donations may be made to Quincy Community Action Programs, Inc., 1509 Hancock St., 3rd Floor, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.

