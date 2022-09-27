Elizabeth J. Burns, 85

Elizabeth (Liz) Jane Burns, 85, of Merritt Island, Florida, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Born July 11, 1937, in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late John L. McDonald and Agnes Crowley.

She was preceded in death by her sister’s Grace McDonald, Mary (May) Burke and her husband Charles (Charlie) Burke, and Ruth McDonald of Braintree, MA, and brother-in-law Frank Barstow of Raynham, MA.

She is survived by her two sons, John Burns of Lauderhill, FL, and Mark Burns and his wife Olive of Merritt Island, FL, two grandchildren, Sheena Watson and her husband Stas Watson, Christopher Burns and two great grandchildren, Ava and Ollivander Moore, and her sister Judith Barstow of Raynham, MA.

Liz was a long-time resident of Braintree and Quincy, Massachusetts. She graduated in 1956 from Archbishop Williams High School, Braintree, Mass, and retired in 2002 as a health care worker in Quincy, MA. She was an avid reader and a life-long Boston Red Sox fan.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Island Funeral Home, 405 S. Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island FL. The family will receive friends Friday, from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.