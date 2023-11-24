Elizabeth J. Regan

Elizabeth Jane Regan passed away on November 9, 2023 after 103 years filled with love, humor, deep friendships, a few hardships, and much joy.

Over her long life, Jane enjoyed the companionship of many friends and loved ones, including her beloved husband of sixty-nine years, Raymond E. Regan, who predeceased her by 13 years. She was also predeceased by her first born child, Michael C. Regan, who died at age 80 just a couple of weeks before her own passing. Through it all, Jane maintained a cheerful and optimistic outlook on life, loving to dance, socialize, eat chocolate, read, and swim in the ocean.

Her daughter, granddaughters, and great grandsons mourn her loss. She will be remembered for the light and laughter she brought into all their lives and for her lesson to savor the many small joys life has to offer. Elizabeth Jane Regan will be missed!

Arrangements under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel, Quincy.