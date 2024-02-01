Elizabeth L. Gullage, 95

Elizabeth L. (Kiley) Gullage, of Quincy, died peacefully at home on Monday, January 29, 2024. She was 95.

Elizabeth was born in Boston on June 23, 1928 and was the daughter of the late William H. and Isabelle (Bartlett) Kiley. She was raised in Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from North Quincy High School. She continued her education at Burdett College, where she earned her Associate Degree.

Elizabeth taught swimming for years at the South Shore YMCA. She also worked as an administrative assistant for the YMCA Resident Camps. She loved her work and the relationships she built with her employers, coworkers, and community members. Elizabeth retired in 1990 after many years of service to the community.

Elizabeth was the beloved wife of the late George A. Gullage, who died in 2014. The two married on August 3, 1952, in Quincy. Together they shared 62 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Lee A. Gullage, Laurie J. Gullage, and Marsha E. Lindsey and her late husband Jake, all of Quincy. Elizabeth was the dear sister of the late William Kiley.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Junie Dolcine and Claire Mason for the care, comfort and company they provided to Elizabeth and her family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, February 4, 2024, 3-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her Funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow. Interment will be private.

Face masks are requested.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Elizabeth’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 by visiting: www.shrinerschildrens.org or to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

