Elizabeth Mafera, 88

Elizabeth (Martin) “Betty” Mafera, of Quincy, died Dec. 17, 2022. She was 88

Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Mafera. Loving mother of Robert K. Mafera and his wife Gay of Wells, ME and Michael Mafera and his longtime companion Jennifer Heinen of Weymouth. Predeceased by her parents John P (Jack) Martin and Rita (Moran) Martin, brother John Martin and sister Rita (Martin) Wilder, and great granddaughter Gabriella Grace Howe. Cherished Nannie to Stacy Mafera and her fiance Rob Howe of Norton, Miranda Mafera and her companion Gregg Miller of Plymouth, Benjamin Mafera and his wife Sarah of Berlin, NH, Jaclyn Molloy and her husband Bobby of Norwell, Zach Mafera and his wife Nicole of Whitman and Great Nannie to Elliot and Edith Mafera, and Bobbo and Jack Molloy.

Betty worked for many years as a secretary with NECA (National Electrical Contractors Association). Before she hung up her sneakers, she was an avid line dancer, enjoyed traveling, participated faithfully in the Senior Olympics, and was very active in her church.

To everyone who knew her, Betty was a kind and compassionate friend. Her door was always open for a cup of coffee, a chat, and, most of all, a laugh. Although she had a lifetime of accomplishments, her most prized was the ability to make you feel at home.

She never sought to be the center of attention. Instead, she was much happier to be in the background doing whatever she could to help you shine a little brighter.

Whether it was going to grandchildren’s concerts, hosting the family for a holiday dinner, or serving up cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones at Merrymount Beach on the 3rd of July, Betty did it with a smile, a sense of humor and a style of selfless grace.

Her greatest joy was to sit at her table enjoying the company of her family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be made to Cradling Memories – The Milo James Coe Foundation at cradlingmemories.org in memory of her great granddaughter Gabriella Grace Howe.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.