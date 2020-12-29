Elizabeth Mulkern

Elizabeth “Betty” (Landers) Mulkern of Quincy died December 26, 2020.

Betty was born in Dingle, Co. Kerry, Ireland and moved to America when she was 17. She worked as a secretary for Stop and Shop until retirement. After she retired, she spent winters in Florida and summers in Ireland visiting family.

She adored her faith and her family and loved to cook and was always stylish. Betty was a loyal, caring woman with an outgoing spirit and quick sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Daughter of the late Michael and Ellen (Welsh) Landers. Beloved wife of the late Mark Mulkern. Loving mother of Lisa Mulkern of Quincy, Monica Mulkern of Amesbury, and Patrick Mulkern of Quincy. Sister of the late Mary Fitzgerald, Patrick Landers, Ellen Commins, Maurice Landers, John Landers, and Michael Landers. Cherished grandmother of Katrina and Mark Hicks. Also a loving aunt, grand aunt, and great grand aunt to many.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM and will also be live streamed.

Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to a charity of your choice.

Please see keohane.com for online condolences and to view the livestream.